Wide variety of vegetables and vegetables allows you to vary dishes and preparations — CMIO(Brazil)

The consumption of vegetables is part of an adequate and healthy diet. The wide diversity of these foods makes it possible to vary dishes and preparations. In vegetables, the edible part is the leaves, flowers or stems (stalks). In vegetables, the edible part is the fruit or seeds. You can find a multitude of options, such as pumpkin, lettuce, zucchini, eggplant, beets, carrots, chayote, cabbage, spinach and many others.

A good part of the vegetables is sold practically every month of the year, in all regions of the country. However, types and varieties produced locally and during the harvest period have a lower price, as well as higher quality and more flavor. Organic and agroecological-based vegetables and greens are particularly tasty, as well as protecting the environment and health.

Varieties within the same type of vegetable or vegetable are frequent and vary according to the region, as is the case of the pumpkin, which can be the paulista, the baianinha, the neck, the girl, the Japanese or the moranga. Likewise, lettuce can be smooth, curly, American, purple or romaine.

According to Mariana Melendez, nutritionist at the bariatric surgery outpatient clinic at Hospital Regional da Asa Norte (HRAN), in Brasília/DF, these foods are sources of fiber and, therefore, help to regulate the intestines. “As well as fruits, they are also sources of vitamins and minerals, important components for the functioning of metabolism”, she explains.

In addition to being sources of fiber, they generally provide many nutrients in a relatively small amount of calories, characteristics that make them ideal for preventing obesity and the chronic diseases associated with this condition, such as diabetes and heart disease. . The presence of various antioxidants in vegetables justifies the protection they provide against some types of cancer.

diversified preparation

According to the “Food Guide for the Brazilian Population”, vegetables allow great culinary versatility. They can be consumed in different ways: in salads, cooked, sautéed, roasted, gratin, breaded, stewed, stuffed and even in the form of purees. In this context, they are an excellent alternative to reduce the excessive consumption of red meat.

As with other food groups, natural seasonings can be used to add more flavor to vegetables. Using lemon in salads helps reduce the need to add salt and oil.

Sanitation

Proper hygiene of vegetables is essential to ensure the quality of food, especially when consumed raw, as they can be contaminated by microorganisms that cause diseases. Thus, before being prepared and consumed, they must be washed in running water and placed in a container with water added with sodium hypochlorite.

The hypochlorite label tells you how much to use and how long the food should soak. Soaking food in vinegar solution does not have the same ability to eliminate disease-causing microorganisms.

Vegetables in a salt and/or vinegar solution such as canned carrots, cucumbers or onions are categorized as processed foods as they contain an excessive amount of sodium. This means that consumption of this preparation should be limited.

Healthy eating

During the month of October, due to World Food Day, the Ministry of Health makes available a series of videos on eating habits at each stage of life, through its YouTube channel.

Revenues

To learn about recipes and ways of preparing fresh or minimally processed foods that value Brazilian food culture, access the publication “In the kitchen with fruits and vegetables”.

According to the Ministry of Health, valuing and encouraging the consumption of fruits and vegetables represents an important strategy for health promotion and adequate and healthy food, contributing to the improvement of the food and nutritional standard and to the reduction of Chronic Diseases. Non-Communicable (DCNT).

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health