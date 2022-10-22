understand why cancer spreads — English (Brazil)

Tumor is an abnormal cell growth anywhere in the body. What will determine whether or not this tumor is a cancer is the way these cells multiply, that is, tumors can be benign or malignant. Benign tumors are usually slower growing and do not metastasize. When there is disorganized replication and at risk of reaching neighboring tissues and organs, this tumor is malignant. The Ministry of Health spoke with the oncologist Gélcio Mendes to resolve some doubts on the subject.

MS: When does the metastasis process take place?

GM: Malignant tumors, that is, cancers, have the ability to invade tissues around the place where they arise. Some of these cells can enter the blood or lymphatic circulation and even launch themselves into cavities, such as, for example, the peritoneal cavity or pleural cavity. When this happens, new tumors appear, where these cells lodge. Thus, lung metastases arise, in the liver, in the bones, in the brain. This process can occur from the earliest stage of tumor development, but more often in the more advanced stages.

MS: Which organs are most affected?

GM: Each type of tumor has different characteristics of location and behavior, so they can produce metastases in different organs with different frequencies. The organs most commonly involved, for example in lung cancer, will be the lymph nodes, the lung itself, the adrenal gland, the liver, the bones and the brain. In the case of cancer of the stomach and intestine, the lymph nodes, liver and peritoneum will be the main sites of metastasis. In prostate cancer, the lymph nodes and bones. For breast, lymph nodes, liver, bone and lung cancer. For thyroid cancer, the lung and bones are the sites of choice. Thus, the frequency of metastasis varies according to the type of cancer.

MS: Are metastatic cancers in an advanced stage?

GM: The presence of metastasis configures the extension of the disease beyond the place where it arose. In this situation, the proposal of curative treatment is infrequent. However, great progress has been achieved with the use of chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy and targeted drugs. With these treatments, in many cases, we transform metastatic cancer into a chronic disease, with a long evolution and maintenance of the patient’s quality of life.

MS: How is the treatment?

GM: It varies according to the characteristic of the primary tumor, that is, the treatment is based on the place where the cancer arose. This metastasis can be in several other organs. Drug treatment is usually used, which is based on chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy, targeted drugs or even surgery. Exceptionally, surgery may be indicated for resection of metastases confined to a single location. Radiation therapy is usually done to control symptoms, such as bone pain or bleeding. However, eventually, radiotherapy can also be used for the radical treatment of cancer with metastases.

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health