Proadi-SUS makes an additional BRL 27.1 million possible to strengthen the SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

The management committee of the Institutional Development Support Program of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS) approved three more projects and a project development proposal, in the order of R$27.1 million, to strengthen and improve the SUS. The approvals took place during the 10th regular meeting of the group, held this Thursday (20), at the headquarters of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO).

For the triennium 2021-2023, Proadi-SUS foresees investments in the order of 2 billion resources from tax immunity. Chairing the meeting, the deputy executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Marcus Vinícius Fernandes, highlighted the importance of the program. “It is a great opportunity for technical and scientific dialogue between the Ministry of Health and excellent hospitals to produce solutions to improve and strengthen the SUS”, he said. Currently, 154 projects are in the execution phase in the area of ​​research, management, incorporation of technologies and training in health.

Approved projects

The first project approved, in the amount of R$1.15 million, is aimed at offering a postgraduate course focused on the development of skills in health teaching. It will be carried out by Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (HIAE) and accompanied by the Department of Health Work and Education Management (SGTES/MS).

The second, in the amount of R$16.8 million, seeks to support the implementation of good practices in cardiology and cardiovascular emergencies. The project will be carried out by Beneficência Portuguesa of São Paulo (BP) and accompanied by the Secretariat of Specialized Health Care (SAES/MS).

The third project, in the order of R$2.2 million, aims to support and qualify, in a technical and scientific way, the judicial decision-making in health in Brazil. Hospital Sírio Libanês (HSL) will be executing the project, which will also be monitored by SAES/MS. All three projects must be executed by December 31, 2023.

A proposal for the development of a research project worth R$7 million was also approved on the genetic study of families suggestive of hereditary cancer syndrome to identify pathogenic genetic variants in individuals with a predisposition to the disease. Once approved, the project will be developed by Hospital Sírio Libanês (HSL) and monitored by the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE/MS).

Cardiovascular disease prevention

During the meeting, the ongoing research on evaluating the effectiveness of Influenza vaccination to reduce mortality and the burden of chronic diseases (VIP Study) was presented. The project, whose invested amounts add up to R$4.7 million, is carried out by Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira – Hospital Albert Einstein and accompanied by the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE/MS).

The study showed that vaccination against Influenza in patients still hospitalized for acute myocardial infarction, or after discharge, after 30 days, in outpatient clinics or Basic Health Units (UBS), reduces the risk of developing a new infarction and death. due to chronic venous diseases (CVD).

For the study’s researcher, Henrique Fonseca, the main message of the study is the need to vaccinate. “The most important thing is that high-risk patients, soon after acute myocardial infarction, as well as other patients considered to be high-risk, take the Influenza vaccine”, he pondered.

The survey also trained 125 public research centers on the importance of Influenza vaccination for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

data standardization

The National Health Agency (ANS) presented the Project Standardization and Qualification of Supplementary Health Care Data (PQDAS), financed with resources from Proadi-SUS, in the order of R$4 million. The research is carried out by Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz and seeks to strengthen the integration of supplementary health care with public health policies in the country, as established by the National Health Plan.

By updating the standardization of supplementary health care data, the initiative also intends to contribute to the consolidation and improvement of the open data policy.

Proadi-SUS

Proadi-SUS is financed with tax immunity resources granted to philanthropic hospitals of excellence recognized by the Ministry of Health. For the triennium 2021-2023, six hospitals of excellence participate, which proposed 215 proposals, of which 154 were approved, with a forecast of allocation of resources of more than R$ 2.092 billion in three years.

Of the 154 projects already approved for this triennium, 37% involve the development of management operation techniques in health services, 31.8% are directed to research of public interest in health, 24.7% for training of human resources and 6 .5% in evaluation studies for the incorporation of new technologies into the Unified Health System (SUS).

