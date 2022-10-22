Metastatic cancer did not prevent Andressa from seeking treatment and encouraging other women about prevention — Português (Brasil)

In 2015, Andressa da Silva Rodrigues underwent routine exams. “There was nothing unusual happening in my body, but two years later, I already had a widespread disease,” she reports. The symptoms of breast cancer, such as reddened, orange-peeled skin or changes in her nipples, did not happen to her. “I didn’t have any of that, but if I had gone to the doctor in 2016, maybe I would have discovered a less advanced disease”, reflects Andressa, a resident of Vicente Pires (DF), now 39 years old. “We need to be mindful of our body. When a disease is discovered early, the chances of being able to treat it are much greater. Prevention is the best way. Annual control is very important”, she advises, who has been treating metastatic cancer for five years.

In July 2017, when she went to a routine appointment with the gynecologist, the doctor performed a breast exam and requested an ultrasound. “I didn’t suspect anything at that moment,” she recalls, adding that it was during the ultrasound exam, days later, that she was asked about a lump. “I said that I didn’t know and at the same time the doctor told me that the lump was ugly and very bad looking. At the end of the exam, he advised me to urgently go to a mastologist,” she says.

Andressa came out of the ultrasound with a BIRADS 5 report on the appearance of the nodule. The acronym stands for “Breast Imaging Reporting and Data System”. This system gives an estimate of whether or not the test result is cancer. The classification varies from one to six, where one corresponds to 0% chance of malignancy and six corresponds to a diagnosis of cancer already confirmed. “It was a big scare and that’s where my journey started,” she says.

Then, Andressa got a courtesy consultation with a mastologist, who punctured the lump and asked her to undergo a mammogram. “He reassured me. At first, he believed it would be nothing. The material was analyzed in the laboratory and the diagnosis returned as normal. There was nothing suspicious. But I did the mammogram and it came back with the same result as BIRADS 5. As the results of the two exams didn’t match, the doctor even asked for a biopsy”, she describes.

According to the National Cancer Institute – INCA, it is recommended that women aged 50 to 69 have a mammogram every two years, but the exam can be done at any age, when there is a medical indication. Mammography and clinical examination of the breasts can identify suspicious changes, but confirmation of breast cancer is done by histopathological examination (biopsy), which analyzes a small part removed from the lesion.

The biopsy result was carcinoma and Andressa began to undergo cancer staging tests, that is, assessment of the degree of dissemination. “These tests indicated that the cancer was no longer primary and I had metastases in the liver, spine, armpit, hip and thyroid lymph nodes,” he says, aware that the case was serious and he needed to race against time.

“I have already had more than eight different chemotherapies and radiotherapy on the bones”, summarizes Andressa who, over these five years of treatment, began to have mobility difficulties, gained weight due to the steroid, had to have a pacemaker and undergo surgery on the jaw. “The disease starts, diminishes and then grows back. This put me through almost every possible treatment. I started treatment a short time ago and after this new attempt, I believe I only have one more option available,” she reports.

Support Network

The faith and support of people close to her, such as her mother, her 13-year-old son and her godson who lives with Andressa, support her on her journey. “I have always been very well attended to in the places I have been, I have had and have support from friends and family. Everything has a reason, so it’s very important to have faith in something bigger. I question what I need to learn, what I need to go through and how far I need to go,” she says, declaring that she believes in her own resilience.

Andressa understands the importance of palliative care and care for cancer patients. “It is not looking at the patient who is waiting for death to arrive, but the quality of life of that patient as long as he lives and this care extends to the family, which also suffers. I may be sick, but I don’t necessarily need to feel pain,” she argues.

For her, knowledge is power. “Women, get to know your body, get to know the treatment, get to know the disease. Find out about therapies, medications and their functions. When we understand all this, we also understand the body’s reactions and are able to ask for help in a more effective way”, she teaches.

As a message to other women, Andressa insists: “the message is to prevent so there is no need to cure. But if remedy is needed, it is important to know how, whether in physical or emotional remedy. And in this process, even if you have difficulty recognizing yourself in the mirror, understand that a new person is also born at that moment. You can learn many lessons for yourself and for those close to you who want to learn from this situation. As long as God allows, I will be here to live and speak with other women about this chance to rediscover yourself,” she concludes.

Bianca Lima

Ministry of Health