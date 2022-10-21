Application deadline for professional master’s degree in ATS ends this Friday (21) — CMIO(Brazil)

Applications for the Professional Master’s in Health Technology Assessment of the Graduate Program of the National Institute of Cardiology (INC) are open until Friday (21). The course is completely free and classes will always take place on the third week of each month, from Thursday to Saturday.

Candidates with a degree in the health area (social worker, nurse, pharmacist, physiotherapist, doctor, nutritionist, dentist, psychologist and occupational therapist) or related areas, such as economics, engineering and administration, who have experience in the health area can apply.

In addition to the application form, it is necessary to pay a fee of R$ 150. All candidates will be submitted to the selection process in person, which will consist of proficiency in English, curriculum analysis and interview.

The start of classes is scheduled for March 2023. Candidates who do not receive confirmation of registration by email will not be able to participate in the selection.



Ministry of Health