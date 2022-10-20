Public hearing discusses requirement of public call for the operation of new medicine courses — CMIO(Brazil)

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, participated, this Monday (17), in a public hearing to discuss the requirement of a public call before the authorization for the operation of new medicine courses. The debate was convened by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Gilmar Mendes, due to two lawsuits on the subject.

“This is an extremely important topic. We are coming out of the pandemic and it was precisely with our SUS that we managed to overcome this difficult health situation. The Constitution enshrines health as a fundamental right and there is no health without qualified doctors”, said Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who highlighted the importance of carrying out a technical analysis of how the opening of medical schools in Brazil should be carried out.

At the hearing, Queiroga defended the demand for public calls to authorize the creation of new medical courses in the country and criticized the indiscriminate opening of graduations in the area. The minister also said he was concerned about the growing waves of injunctions on the subject.

To support the debate, the secretary of Primary Health Care, Raphael Câmara, presented an overview of the evolution of the number of doctors, medical records and the population. “It is not enough to train more professionals, but to train better professionals, so that they have a more humanized view and are encouraged to work in places where there is a lack of service”, he reinforced.

The debate was based on the following discussions:

Supply of doctors in Brazil, evolution and distribution in the national territory;

Essential resources for the proper functioning of undergraduate courses in medicine;

Public policies, especially dealing with the prior requirement of public calling in the regional distribution of physicians;

Dynamics of the market for undergraduate courses in medicine;

Performance of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) in facing preliminary decisions.

Also participating in the hearing were the Minister of Education, Victor Godoy, the Federal Attorney General, Bruno Bianco, as well as representatives of the National Association of Private Universities (Anup) and the Council of Rectors of Brazilian Universities (Crub).

public call

It is a procedure carried out by the public administration to carry out activities or projects that have public interest. This partnership is celebrated through terms of collaboration, promotion or cooperation agreements. In the case of medical courses, they are under the responsibility of the Ministry of Education.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health