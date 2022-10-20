SUS offers free vasectomy surgery nationwide — CMIO(Brazil)

Often sought after by the male public, vasectomy is a simple surgery, but it still raises doubts about the real possibility of pregnancy after the procedure. The urologist Álvaro Canuto explains that there is no 100% effective contraceptive method, however, vasectomy is the technique with the lowest failure rate.

The Unified Health System (SUS) offers vasectomy surgery free of charge and all Brazilian states have establishments for performing it. As a prerequisite, the man must be over 25 years of age or have at least two children. The health service does not offer reversal surgery, in case of regret.

The procedure takes 15 to 20 minutes and there is no need for hospitalization. “After local anesthesia, we identified a structure called the vas deferens, which is the channel responsible for the passage of sperm. From there, a fragment is removed from each of the two channels, in order to avoid this passage”, explains urologist Álvaro.

For a good recovery, the patient should rest, especially on the day of the procedure. “A period of sexual abstinence is necessary, until the operative wound heals. Man should avoid physical exertion and rest, on average, for ten days”, adds the doctor.

The businessman Lucas Cabral, 32 years old, underwent a vasectomy five months ago, after a mutually agreed decision with his wife. “We already have two children. When the second was born, the need for the procedure came”, he says, explaining that the surgery and recovery time were very smooth. “I don’t regret anything, because it was a very well thought out attitude”, he adds.

According to the urologist, the man’s fear is to be impotent after the surgery, but he clarifies that the procedure does not interfere in this aspect. “Vasectomy does not compromise the vascularization of the testicle, that is, it has no impact on sexual potency, nor on hormonal function, weight gain or libido”, he explains.

After the surgery, it is also necessary to use another contraceptive method for at least 90 days, according to the doctor. “During this period, men are still fertile”, he informs. From 2019 to June this year, more than 13,000 vasectomies have been performed in Brazil through the SUS.

Vasectomy by SUS

Those interested in having a vasectomy should look for the Basic Health Unit closest to their residence and express their desire to use a definitive method of family planning.

A nursing consultation will present the options for contraceptive methods available for the conscious choice of the user, extended to the couple (if necessary), such as an intrauterine device (IUD), oral and injectable contraception, tubal ligation (LT) and male and female condoms. .

The patient is then referred to a specialist, who indicates preoperative exams and guidelines for surgery. As this is sterilization, SUS patients are submitted to a detailed questionnaire in a waiting time of 60 days to reflect on the matter. Only after that period, if the man continues with the decision, is the surgery scheduled.

After maintaining the decision and fulfilling the criteria of the legislation on family planning (Law nº 9.263/1996), the user is referred for consultation at the Basic Health Unit. With a favorable medical opinion for the procedure, the surgery can be scheduled at the specialized service.

New law

The new Law No. 14,443, enacted on September 2, 2022, reduces the minimum age to carry out voluntary sterilization in men and women with full civil capacity from 25 to 21 years.

The document does away with the requirement for a husband or wife’s authorization to perform tubal ligation or vasectomy procedures. Under the Family Planning Act of 1996, sterilization was contingent on the express consent of both spouses.

This new legislation takes effect in March 2023.

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health