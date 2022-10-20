Tubal ligation is also indicated when pregnancy puts the woman at risk — Português (Brasil)

Several methods can be used as contraceptives: oral and injectable contraceptives, intrauterine devices (IUD) and condoms. For definitive sterilization in women, tubal ligation is an option. Surgery is indicated for women over the age of 25 or who have at least two living children and may be recommended in cases where a pregnancy puts the woman at risk.

The procedure has good efficacy. However, like any contraceptive method, it can fail, according to Carolina Genaro, head of the Gynecology and Obstetrics Unit at the Hospital Materno Infantil de Brasília (HMIB). “The consent form given to the patient states that there may be failure, even more than the vasectomy”, she explains.

According to the Ministry of Health, hospitals or maternity hospitals that perform the intervention must inform about the risks and emphasize that the surgery is not a 100% safe method to avoid pregnancy. Tubal ligation has a failure rate of 0.41%, considered very low and independent of the patient or the doctor, according to the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Febrasgo).

From 2019 to the present, almost 19 thousand tubal ligation procedures and another 25 thousand cesarean delivery procedures with tubal ligation were performed by the Unified Health System (SUS).

Teacher Natália Silva, 33 years old, underwent the tubal ligation procedure. She currently has two children, but before conceiving them, she experienced life-threatening health problems. “When I was pregnant with my first child, I had HELLP (a patient with severe preeclampsia) and that’s why he was born prematurely,” she says.

Three years later, Natalia wanted to have a girl. On the day of delivery, her blood pressure was very high and the baby was born with meconium, that is, the child’s first stool. “My placenta was black, looking like an old tire. The doctor said I got lucky and couldn’t get pregnant again. Otherwise, I could die”, says Natália, who then underwent the tubal ligation procedure. She says she doesn’t regret it, as she knows it was to save her own life.

Tubal ligation is a simple surgical procedure that lasts between 40 minutes and an hour, according to the gynecologist. The objective is to avoid the contact of the sperm with the egg, which happens in the fallopian tubes, to prevent fertilization and, consequently, pregnancy. “It is a surgical procedure that can be done either by the more traditional technique, laparotomy, which requires 30 days of recovery, or by laparoscopy, which is video surgery, which requires 10 to 15 days to recover”, explains Carolina.

The doctor says that the demand for tubal ligation is common, despite this, doctors do not advise as a first contraceptive method, as young women who still have a lot of reproductive age ahead of them return to the offices to try to reverse it. Carolina explains that there is the possibility of reversing tubal ligation with assisted reproduction techniques. However, the success of the procedure depends on factors such as the preservation of the tubes and the health condition of the tubes.

“With each passing day, oral and hormonal contraceptive methods and IUDs are showing to be effective and less aggressive to the woman’s body, since they are not definitive”, he adds.

Tubal ligation by SUS

Those interested in having tubal ligation should look for the Basic Health Unit closest to their home and express their desire to use a definitive method of family planning.

A nursing consultation will present the options for contraceptive methods available for conscious choice, extended to the couple (if necessary), such as an intrauterine device (IUD), oral and injectable contraception, tubal ligation (LT) and male and female condoms.

The patient is then referred to a specialist, who indicates preoperative exams and guidelines for surgery. As it is a sterilization process, SUS patients are submitted to a detailed questionnaire in a waiting time of 60 days to reflect on the matter. Only after this period, if the woman continues with the decision, is the surgery scheduled.

After maintaining the decision and fulfilling the criteria of the legislation on family planning (Law nº 9.263/1996), she is referred for consultation at the Basic Health Unit. With a favorable medical opinion for the procedure, the surgery can be scheduled at the specialized service.

New law

The new Law No. 14,443, enacted on September 2, 2022, reduces the minimum age to carry out voluntary sterilization in men and women with full civil capacity from 25 to 21 years.

The document does away with the requirement for a husband or wife’s authorization to perform tubal ligation or vasectomy procedures. Under the Family Planning Act of 1996, sterilization was contingent on the express consent of both spouses.

This new legislation takes effect in March 2023.

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health