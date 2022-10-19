Unprecedented courses for health professionals working with research; open enrollment — CMIO(Brazil)

Professionals who work with research or wish to start studies in the field of clinical research have three unpublished and free courses on the topic: “Evidence-Based Clinical Practice and the Context of Clinical Research”, “Dissemination of Knowledge – scientific publications and dissemination of the study” ” and “Ethics in Clinical Research: Practical Aspects”. Applications are open until December 18th.

The first training presents the tools and principles for searching for evidence in databases. The second addresses the principles of knowledge dissemination, techniques for writing scientific articles, peculiarities for publication and authorship criteria, how to choose the target journal and respond to reviewers. The latter gathers knowledge about the ethical aspects and regulatory procedures of research.

The content comes from a project developed by Associação Hospitalar Moinhos de Vento (RS), via the Institutional Development Support Program of the Unified Health System (PROADI-SUS).

Between May 2020 and July 2021, approximately 16,500 certificates were issued to project participants. Now, the Ministry of Health makes the qualifications available to expand the capacity to develop and attract clinical trials.

The three courses are available on the UniverSUS Brasil platform and are offered through a partnership with the Ministry of Health’s Secretariats of Labor Management and Education in Health (SGTES) and Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE).

