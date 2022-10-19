WebRebrats takes place this Friday (21) and will address synthesis of evidence for public policies — CMIO(Brazil)

The Brazilian Health Technology Assessment Network (Rebrats) will hold, this Friday (21), from 3 pm, the WebRebrats, with the theme “Synthesis of Evidence for Public Policies”. The event will be broadcast live on the Microsoft Teams platform. To participate, click here (Join conversation).

Participating as speakers are the researchers Airton Stein, professor of Public Health at the Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre; and Maritsa Bortoli, coordinator of the Evidence Center at the Health Technology Center for the SUS, at the São Paulo Health Institute.

This edition has an unprecedented partnership with the Executive Secretariat of the Network of Policies Informed by Evidence of Brazil (EVIPNet), exercised, in Brazil, by the Department of Science and Technology, of the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health ( SCTIE), from the Ministry of Health.

Many Health Technology Assessment Centers (NATS) may have the capacity to work with evidence-informed public policy (IEP), as there is an intersection between HTA and public policy evaluation. The webinar intends to explore the similarities and differences between PIE and ATS with the objective of proposing the expansion of the performance of these centers.

EVIPNet

The Evidence-Informed Policy Network (EVIPNet) is an initiative developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) since 2004. Its objective is to establish a collaborative network to encourage and support the development of policies informed by scientific evidence.

The initiative seeks to promote the systematic use of evidence from scientific research in health for the development and implementation of health policies and programs, through partnerships between decision makers, managers, researchers and organized civil society.

