Free course on medical procedures in Primary Care is available for healthcare professionals — CMIO(Brazil)

More than 1,800 professionals working in Primary Health Care (PHC) have deepened their knowledge of content such as local and regional anesthesia, indications and contraindications for outpatient procedures. These professionals participated in the training on Medical Procedures in Primary Health Care.

This is a free offer offered by the Ministry of Health‘s Department of Work Management and Education in Health (SGTES/MS). The course is offered in partnership with the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN).

The course is in the SUS Virtual Learning Environment (AVASUS), with a workload of 30 hours and indefinite enrollment. To participate, simply access the teaching platform, register and register. It is not necessary to go through the selection process.

The content is distributed in four units: Dermatological procedures in APS I and II; Outpatient procedures in PHC; and Procedures in women’s health.

