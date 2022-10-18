Brazilian Natural Medicine

Care for the elderly is in-depth on course for better performance of doctors and nurses — CMIO(Brazil)

Enrollment for the course “Home Approach in Common Clinical Situations in the Elderly – Medicine” are open and can be done until January 31 of the next year. The objective is to improve the care provided by health professionals to patients. Free training is offered in the distance education modality, with 45 class hours. doctor or nurse working in home care and primary health care Classes are available until February 28.

Self-learning provides training through interactive clinical cases that focus on the development of clinical reasoning and the deepening of knowledge. Clinical case topics include home management of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, disability, falls, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, musculoskeletal and mental health problems.

The educational offer also includes interactive tools such as scores, calculators and scales. These materials support the assessment of the health situation of the elderly. Materials with guidelines on the subject are also available for caregivers and users that can be used by professionals in their practice. The pre-test, post-test and performance in the development of clinical cases are used for the evaluation.

The content was developed by the Federal University of Pelotas, is available on the UNA-SUS platform and is a partnership with the Ministry of Health‘s Health Work and Education Management Secretariat (SGTES/MS).

