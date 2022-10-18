New course “Epidemiological Investigation in Occupational Health in Hospitals” will be launched this Tuesday (18) — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health launches, this Tuesday (18), the course “Epidemiological Investigation in Worker’s Health in the Hospital Scope”. The training is aimed at professionals, technicians and managers who work in the National Network of Hospital Epidemiological Surveillance (Renaveh) and the National Network of Integral Attention to Workers’ Health (Renast), state, regional and municipal, involved in health surveillance actions in the Brazil. The course is self-instructional and registration is free. Interested parties can follow through webinar.aids.gov.br.

The objective is to prepare professionals to carry out epidemiological investigation, including the stages of notification, processing and analysis of Diseases and Diseases Related to Compulsory Notification Work in the Notifiable Diseases Information System (Sinan) and others that can support decision making. of management to promote the health of workers in the territories.

In the launch webinar, the pedagogical structure of the course, the role and the work process of the Hospital Centers of Epidemiology will be presented. The NHEs are operational units responsible for the development of epidemiological surveillance activities in the hospital environment. These units make up Renaveh and have as their central objective the detection, monitoring and immediate response to potential Public Health Emergencies (ESP) identified in the hospital environment, in addition to being essential components for the collection and provision of strategic and timely data for knowledge of the disease profile of the population.

At the opening of the event, the general coordinator of Occupational Health Surveillance of the Department of Health Surveillance, Flavia Nogueira and the coordinator of Risk Analysis of Events in Public Health of the Department of Health Surveillance, Rebeca Campos. Then the participation of the guests:

– Giovana Costacurta, from the National Hospital Epidemiological Surveillance Network, with the theme “Renaveh and its attributions in Occupational Health Surveillance in the Hospital scope”;

– Cristiano Barreto de Miranda, from the Epidemiological Surveillance in Workers’ Health of the Health Surveillance Department, with the theme “Epidemiological investigation in workers’ health in the hospital environment: how to do it?”;

– Paulo Henrique, technical consultant at the General Coordination of Surveillance in Workers’ Health (CGSAT), with the theme “Presentation of the Epidemiological Investigation Course in Workers’ Health in the Hospital Area”.

Moderation will be done by Roberta Freitas, from the Epidemiological Surveillance in Occupational Health and technical consultant for CGSAT (SVS/MS).

Ministry of Health