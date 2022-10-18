Registrations open for the III Congress of the Brazilian Health Technology Assessment Network — CMIO(Brazil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

Registrations open for the III Congress of the Brazilian Health Technology Assessment Network

Registration for the III Congress of the Brazilian Health Technology Assessment Network (Rebrats) is now open. The event will be held at the International Convention Center of Brazil, in Brasília (DF), on November 7th and 8th, in partnership with the Health Technology Assessment Network of the Americas (RedETSA). Interested parties can apply until October 27th.

Speakers will share their countries’ experiences in relation to the main topics under discussion in the HTA area. On the occasion, meetings of the Rebrats Management Committee and the XIII Meeting of RedETSA members will be held.

The event is in person, but will also be broadcast online, although without translation and without the possibility of remote participation. In addition, only in-person participants will be entitled to the congress certificate.

To enable the participation of Health Technology Assessment Centers (NATS) from all over the country, the Executive Secretariat of Rebrats has opened registration for granting scholarships.

The 59 NATS who signed up were awarded at least one vacancy. The distribution of vacancies occurred in order of registration, but in order to guarantee the representation of the regions.

