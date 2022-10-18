Monitoring dengue and arboviruses will be the topic of a webinar this Tuesday (18) — Português (Brazil)

The Ministry of Health held, this Tuesday (18), webinar with the theme “Use of the Control Diagram for Monitoring Dengue and other Arboviruses”. The event takes place from 10 am with the objective of guiding professionals and health managers to use the control diagram in the monitoring of arboviruses and issuing alerts. Interested parties can follow through webinar.aids.gov.br.

The control diagram is a tool that monitors risk situations and allows tracking the strength of transmission by epidemiological week. With the data analysis, it is possible to verify if there is an upward or downward trend in cases, for issuing alerts.

Ministry of Health