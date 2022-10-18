Course guides health professionals involved in the rehabilitation of people with disabilities — CMIO(Brazil)

With 30 class hours, health professionals can participate free of charge in the Attention to Amputee training. The course content provides guidelines on the care of the amputee as part of the process of improving the services provided in the Unified Health System by one of the five Health Care Networks: the Care Network for Persons with Disabilities (RCPD), which is the organizer of health policies related to the amputee.

The educational offer is offered in the distance education modality by the Department of Work Management and Health Education of the Ministry of Health (SGTES/MS) in partnership with the Federal University of Maranhão. Interested parties do not need to go through a selection process to compete for vacancies, just register on the platform of the Open University of SUS (UNA-SUS) and access the modules.

The course is aimed at professionals working in the SUS involved in the rehabilitation of people with disabilities, such as doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, psychologists, social workers, nutritionists and dentists; in addition to technical professionals, academics and others interested in the topics covered. Interested parties can register until March 30, 2023 and the content will be available until April 27 of the next year.

Ministry of Health