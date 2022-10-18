Surveillance of risk factors for congenital anomalies will be the topic of a webinar this Wednesday (19) — Português (Brazil)

As part of the Study Cycle of the Secretary of Health Surveillance, the Ministry of Health is holding, this Wednesday (19), from 3 pm, the webinar “Surveillance of Risk Factors for Congenital Anomalies”. The event is aimed at professionals, managers, students and researchers in the health area. Interested parties can follow through webinar.aids.gov.br.

The objective is to present an overview on the subject, exposure to teratogens during pregnancy in the occurrence of congenital anomalies, gestational toxoplasmosis and congenital toxoplasmosis and sexually transmitted diseases as risk factors for congenital anomalies.

Lavínia Schuler-Faccini, from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), participates with the theme “The role of maternal risk factors and exposure to teratogens during pregnancy in the occurrence of congenital anomalies”;

Maria Teresa Sanseverino, from Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre (HCPA), participates with the theme “Sexually transmitted diseases as risk factors for congenital anomalies”.

The opening of the session will be made by the general coordinator of Development of Epidemiology in Services, Fátima Sonally Gondim. The coordination will be Giovanny Araújo de França, from the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS/MS). The debater will be Ieda Maria Orioli, from the Latin American Network of Congenital Malformations (ReLAMC).

More information by phone (61) 3315-3893.

Ministry of Health