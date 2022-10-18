Free course helps people with disabilities reintegrate into society — CMIO(Brazil)

More than 9,200 professionals, such as physical therapists and occupational therapists, have deepened their knowledge free of charge by participating in the Prescription, Concession, Adaptation and Maintenance of Orthoses, Prostheses and Auxiliary Means of Locomotion training. The educational offer, offered by the Ministry of Health, is online and plays a fundamental role in the rehabilitation of people with disabilities.

The content addresses the recovery of the patient’s movement and health so that he can, with the help of occupational therapy, reintegrate into society and his routine, performing daily activities independently. With 45 class hours, the concepts of disability, rehabilitation and assistive technology are addressed, as well as integrality and intersectoriality in the process of granting auxiliary means of locomotion.

The participant has contact with aspects related to the steps that involve the access of people with physical disabilities, as well as people with reduced mobility to orthopedic products, such as insoles, shoes, vests, prostheses, orthoses and mobility aids, such as crutches, canes and manual and motorized wheelchairs. The course is offered through the Ministry of Health‘s Department of Work Management and Health Education in partnership with the Federal University of Maranhão and is available on the SUS Open University platform.

The target audience to attend this course are professionals working in the Unified Health System involved in the rehabilitation of people with disabilities, such as doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, psychologists, social workers, nutritionists and dentists; in addition to technical professionals, academics and others interested in the topics covered. Applications are due by March 30 of the next year.

Ministry of Health