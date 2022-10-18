I Congress of the National Forum of the Judiciary for Health takes place in November — CMIO(Brazil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

I Congress of the National Forum of the Judiciary for Health takes place in November

The National Council of Justice (CNJ) promotes, on November 17 and 18, the I Congress of the National Forum of the Judiciary for Health (Fonajus). The event will be held at the Rebouças Convention Center in São Paulo.

The target audience is magistrates, representatives of the public and supplementary health sectors, representatives of the justice and health system, professionals who work in the Technical Support Center of the Judiciary (NAT-Jus) and other interested parties. Registration for participation in the event can be made from October 20 to November 11, through the CNJ website.

The congress’ proposal is to improve technical knowledge about public and supplementary health, discussing the challenges of judicialization and
finding solutions to this problem.

Among the topics of the meeting are:

  • Evidence in the incorporation of new health technologies;
  • Mental health and challenges;
  • Cost-effectiveness and thresholds;
  • Financing of the Unified Health System (SUS).

Service

I National Congress of Fonajus
Date: 11/17 and 11/18
Location: Rebouças Convention Center – São Paulo/SP

Ministry of Health



