On National Vaccination Day, the Ministry of Health reinforces the importance of keeping Brazil free from already eliminated diseases

On National Vaccination Day, celebrated this Monday (17), the Ministry of Health reinforces the importance of keeping the vaccination card updated, especially for children and adolescents, and avoiding the reintroduction of diseases already eliminated in Brazil, such as polio. . The Ministry of Health marked this date with an act of vaccination at the headquarters of the Pasta, in Brasília (DF).

Internationally recognized for its coverage and vaccination strategies, the National Immunization Program (PNI) was responsible for the eradication of smallpox and the elimination of rubella, including congenital rubella syndrome, maternal and neonatal tetanus, in addition to polio. The last case of poliomyelitis registered in Brazil was in 1989, in Paraíba.

“Through the PNI, we have distributed more than 22 vaccines to Brazil, which has only one owner: the Brazilian population,” said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga.

To avoid the reintroduction of this virus that causes infantile paralysis, it is necessary for Brazil to increase vaccination coverage. There are two vaccines available in routine health services: the inactivated polio vaccine (VIP), which is injectable; and the oral polio vaccine (OPV). The PNI recommends vaccinating children from 2 months to under 5 years of age. According to the National Vaccination Calendar, the recommended vaccination schedule consists of three doses of VIP, administered at 2, 4 and 6 months of age, plus two boosters with OPV, at 15 months and 4 years of age.

According to data sent by the municipal and state health departments, in 2022, until October 14, the coverage of the polio vaccine in children under 1 year old is 44.8%. The National Campaign for Vaccination against Poliomyelitis reached 65% of the target audience of children between 1 and under 5 years old, who took a booster of the vaccine. The national mobilization lasted two months and ended on the 30th of September. However, vaccines are still available in more than 40,000 vaccination rooms throughout Brazil.

Keeping vaccination up to date is everyone’s duty, according to the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros. “The state of Paraíba has reached a 95.09% vaccine target against poliomyelitis. Amapá, which had one of the worst coverage of the 27 units of the federation, currently has 90%. Keeping vaccination up to date is also the duty of parents and guardians. This is the effort of SUS and the entire Brazilian population”, he declared.

The Ministry of Health continues to work uninterruptedly to ensure an increase in vaccination coverage, in articulation with states and municipalities, actions in various regions of the country, collective efforts and reinforcing communication on the importance of vaccination, with the objective of increasing the adhesion of the Brazilian population. .

Ministry of Health