in Brazil, 11% to 38% of children and adolescents are overweight — CMIO(Brazil)

The practice of physical activity goes far beyond leisure, it is essential for the quality of life. The sooner this practice is encouraged and becomes a habit, the greater the health benefits. According to the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), the prevalence of overweight in children and adolescents ranges from 11.6% to 38.5%.

The Physical Activity Guide for the Brazilian Population encourages children and young people from 6 to 17 years of age to include physical activities as a routine practice. The recommendations are:

At least 60 minutes a day: give preference to activities that make breathing and heart rate increase;

On at least three days a week, as part of the recommended 60 minutes daily, practice some activity that stimulates the strengthening of muscles and bones, such as jumping, pulling or pushing;

Reduce the time you spend sitting or lying down, watching TV or using your cell phone;

For every hour of sedentary behavior, move for five minutes.

Physical activity can bring many health benefits, including:

Body weight control;

Decreased chance of developing some types of cancers;

Decreased chance of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes (high blood sugar), high blood pressure and heart disease;

Improved disposition and promotion of social interaction.

Typically, the greater the intensity of activity, the greater the increase in heart rate, breathing, energy expenditure, and perceived exertion. Regardless of the choice, practice physical activities regularly and avoid sedentary behavior.

It requires minimal physical effort and causes a small increase in breathing and heart rate. The person can breathe easily and speak normally while moving.

It requires more physical effort, makes you breathe faster than normal and moderately increases your heart rate. The person can talk, but with difficulty while moving.

It requires a lot of physical effort, makes you breathe much faster than normal and greatly increases your heart rate. The person cannot talk while moving.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health