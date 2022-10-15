National holiday brought together children for polio vaccination in Aparecida (SP) — CMIO(Brazil)

On the date on which the Day of Nossa Senhora Aparecida and Children’s Day are celebrated, the Ministry of Health promoted another act of vaccination against poliomyelitis and multivaccination, this time in the city of Aparecida, in the interior of the state of São Paulo. This Wednesday (12), children and adolescents under 15 years of age were able to update the booklet and ensure protection against various diseases at the Basic Health Unit (UBS) downtown.

With the objective of keeping Brazil free from polio, the act began at 9 am and was attended by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, in addition to local authorities. “Today is a doubly special day. Children who are the future of our country and it is up to us to protect them with vaccines”, he stressed.

At least 14.3 million children under the age of five are among the target audience for polio immunization. With more than 18 million doses of the vaccine against the disease distributed throughout Brazil, Minister Queiroga reinforced the importance of expanding vaccine coverage. “The goal is to vaccinate 95% of our children under five. If the parents do not bring the children to the vaccination room, we will pick them up with our Health Agents and our nursing structure”, he declared.

Children under 1 year of age should be immunized according to the vaccination status for the primary schedule. Children aged 1 to 4 years should take one dose of Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine (OPV), provided they have already received the three doses of Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine (VIP) in the basic regimen.

Vaccination updates increase protection against vaccine-preventable diseases, preventing outbreaks and hospitalizations, as well as sequelae and even deaths. The National Immunization Program (PNI) provides, throughout the year, 15 more vaccines for children and adolescents. All immunizers integrated into the program are safe and approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Some diseases are eliminated due to vaccination, but the occurrence of low vaccination coverage can cause the reintroduction of these diseases in the country, returning to a public health problem. Brazil has already eliminated five diseases with immunization:

Poliomyelitis (infantile paralysis);

Congenital Rubella Syndrome;

Rubella;

Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus;

Smallpox.

Giurla Martins

Ministry of Health