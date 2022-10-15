in the Americas, 62% of adults are overweight or obese — CMIO(Brazil)

Regular physical activity is key to preventing and controlling heart disease, type 2 diabetes and even cancer, as well as decreasing symptoms of depression and anxiety, preventing cognitive decline, improving memory and brain health. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), it is estimated that up to 5 million deaths a year worldwide could be avoided if the global population were more physically active.

The Americas have the highest obesity rate in the world, according to PAHO/WHO. At least 62% of adults are overweight or obese. The Physical Activity Guide for the Brazilian Population presents a series of guidelines on the practice at each stage of life. Basic recommendations for adults are:

At least 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity: breathing and heart rate increase moderately in these activities;

At least 75 minutes a week of vigorous physical activity: breathing is faster and heart rate increases significantly;

Moderate and vigorous physical activities can be combined;

Include muscle and bone strengthening activities on at least two days a week;

Reduce time sitting or lying down, watching TV or using your cell phone.

For every hour of sedentary behavior, move for five minutes.



Among the benefits of physical activity are:

Promotion of human development and well-being;

Prevention and reduction of mortality from various chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancer;

Helps to control body weight;

Reduction of asthma symptoms;

Reduction in the use of medicines in general;

Reduction of stress and symptoms of anxiety and depression;

Improved sleep;

Promotion of pleasure, relaxation, fun and disposition;

It helps in social inclusion and in the creation and strengthening of social bonds, bonds and solidarity.

If the person is unable to meet the frequency and time recommendations for physical activity, it is important to remember that any activity, whenever and wherever possible, is better than standing still. The habit is built little by little.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health