“Today I’m alive thanks to God and SUS”, says Cida, after treatment for breast cancer — CMIO(Brazil)

“Chemotherapy is to kill the disease and not me.” It was with this thought in mind that Cida Oliveira, a resident of Planaltina (DF), now 51 years old, underwent treatment against breast cancer. The disease was discovered in 2019, from a dream, and won with a lot of faith and determination. “In the dream, an angel warned me that I had cancer in my right breast, but I didn’t have to worry, because it was curable”, recalls Cida.

After the dream, Cidinha, as she likes to be called, went straight for a check-up and then received the news of her diagnosis. “The scene was the same. I was told it was curable, so I started the treatment very confident”, she says, reinforcing that she felt very welcomed in the Unified Health System (SUS). After the tests were carried out, she began chemotherapy.

Chemo is one of the main treatments used to fight cancer, however, it can cause different side effects, such as hair loss. Cida confesses that the process was suffered. Still, looking in the mirror after her hair has fallen out, she remembers that she felt beautiful. “My hair fell out after 15 days of treatment and, even so, I felt good, different, but good and beautiful”, she says.

During chemotherapy, greater care is needed with food, as changes in taste can cause nausea, vomiting, mouth sores, diarrhea and other factors capable of impairing recovery. Cidinha sought adequate food at the Health Center close to her home. “There are many good professionals in the SUS to carry out this follow-up, in addition to resources such as walks, counseling with a psychologist, exercises in the Olympic centers, in short, many options that the patient can enjoy throughout the treatment”, she explains.

In addition to these resources, Cida emphasizes that the family is a very valuable support. “My son lives in Goiânia and almost quit his job to take care of me. I said it wasn’t necessary because I knew I would survive. On the other hand, my husband thought I was going to die and left me. My son was my right hand in this fight”, admits Cidinha, who also noticed that many people view cancer patients with discrimination.

As part of the treatment, Cida would need to remove one breast, but chose to remove both as a precaution. “After two months, I underwent breast reconstruction through the SUS and I was very satisfied. At the time I shouted: ‘how wonderful’! I always see things on the positive side and after all this process, I feel like a transformed person, with more will to live”, she says.

Cidinha felt humanized medicine on her skin. “I am grateful to the doctors who walked along with me and even more for everything that the SUS offered me. Today I am alive thanks to God and SUS”. She also made a point of leaving a message for other women who are battling breast cancer. “It’s time to have faith, determination and seek the resources of the Unified Health System, because the diagnosis is not the end”, she concludes.

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health