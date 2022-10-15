Rapid tests on SUS allow diagnoses in up to 30 minutes — CMIO(Brazil)

Immunochromatographic rapid tests are those whose execution, reading and interpretation of the results are done in a maximum of 30 minutes. They are easy to perform and do not require a laboratory structure. This testing option makes it possible to increase the speed of response to users, refer quickly to medical care and start treatment, in addition to expanding access to diagnosis for people who live in remote locations.

The Unified Health System (SUS) provides rapid immunochromatographic tests for the detection of infections such as HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B and C. These tests are primarily recommended for face-to-face testing. They can be performed with a whole blood sample obtained by venipuncture, from the digital pulp or with samples of oral fluid. Depending on the manufacturer, they can also be performed with serum and/or plasma. The process is simple, fast and confidential at all stages.

– HIV

HIV is the acronym for the human immunodeficiency virus. Causer of AIDS, it attacks the cells of the immune system, responsible for defending the body from diseases. The virus alters the cell’s DNA, turning it into a copy of itself.

Having HIV is not the same thing as having AIDS: HIV is the virus and AIDS is the disease. Many people live with HIV for years or their entire lives, without showing any symptoms, that is, without developing the disease. Even without signs, the virus can be transmitted through unprotected sexual intercourse, sharing contaminated syringes, from mother to child during pregnancy or breastfeeding if preventive measures are not taken.

All people diagnosed with HIV should start antiretroviral treatment immediately, thus sparing their immune system. These drugs prevent the virus from replicating inside CD4+ T-cells, prevent immunity from falling and AIDS from appearing.

If signs appear, it is important to watch out for fever, headache, weakness, enlarged lymph nodes or lymph nodes, pharyngitis, rash, and muscle pain. There may also be an enlarged spleen, fatigue, anorexia, depression, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and oral ulcers.

These are non-specific symptoms, which may be associated with other health conditions. Therefore, the importance of being evaluated by a professional. Whenever a person has a history of risk exposure to HIV, even without symptoms, testing is indicated.

To prevent vertical transmission of HIV, every pregnant woman must be tested at the first prenatal visit (ideally, in the 1st trimester of pregnancy); at the beginning of the 3rd trimester (28th week); at the time of delivery, or in case of abortion/stillbirth, regardless of previous examinations.

– SYPHILIS

It is a curable Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) that presents clinical manifestations in different stages: primary, secondary, latent and tertiary syphilis.

primary syphilis

It is a wound, usually single, at the entry site of the bacteria (penis, vulva, vagina, cervix, anus, mouth or other skin sites), which appears between 10 and 90 days after infection. This injury is called “hard cancer”. It usually doesn’t hurt, it doesn’t itch, it doesn’t burn and it doesn’t have pus, and it can be accompanied by bumps (lumps) in the groin. This wound goes away on its own, regardless of treatment.

secondary syphilis

Symptoms manifest between six weeks and six months from the onset and healing of the initial wound. Spots may appear on the body, which usually do not itch, including the palms and soles of the feet. These lesions are rich in bacteria. In addition, fever, malaise, headache, and body swelling may occur. The spots disappear in a few weeks, regardless of treatment, giving a false impression of healing.

Latent syphilis (asymptomatic phase)

The person has no signs and the duration of this phase is variable, and may be interrupted by the appearance of symptoms.

tertiary syphilis

It can appear between 1 and 40 years after the onset of infection. Here, mainly cutaneous, bone, cardiovascular and neurological lesions appear, which can lead to death. Testing should occur whenever there are clinical manifestations suggestive of syphilis and in cases of risk exposure, even in the absence of signs or symptoms.

– BEC HEPATITIS

Hepatitis B and C are caused by type B (HBV) and type C (HCV) viruses and are transmitted primarily through blood. Both diseases affect the liver, causing inflammation of the organ. Viruses can be passed through sexual contact, via blood, through contaminated syringes, contaminated nail pliers, contaminated tattoo materials, among others.

The most common symptoms are fever, yellow skin and eyes, nausea and vomiting, malaise, abdominal discomfort, lack of appetite, cola-soda-colored urine, and whitish stools.

Often, signs of hepatitis B and C do not appear. Most of those infected only end up discovering that they have the disease after years and, often, by chance, in tests for these viruses. When untreated, hepatitis B and C can progress to a chronic condition and then to cirrhosis or even liver cancer.

Every pregnant woman should be tested for Hepatitis B and C at the first prenatal visit, ideally in the first trimester. In addition to identifying diseases, rapid tests are also highly effective in detecting pregnancy.

– QUICK PREGNANCY TEST

The main symptom of pregnancy is the delay in menstruation. The waiting time for carrying out the test, after the delay, may vary according to the manufacturer’s indication, being mostly equal to or greater than seven days, when the levels of the beta HCG hormone are already higher. When positive, the woman is immediately referred for prenatal care.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health