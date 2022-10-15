SUS diagnosed overweight and obesity in nearly 1.4 million adolescents — CMIO(Brazil)

Throughout life, people with obesity can suffer serious psychological, cardiovascular, endocrine and reproductive consequences. In children and adolescents, this disease is the result of genetic, individual, behavioral and environmental factors, present in family, community, school, social and political contexts. In 2022, until the beginning of October, the Unified Health System (SUS) monitored more than 4.4 million adolescents between 10 and 19 years of age, according to the Food and Nutrition Surveillance System of the Ministry of Health. Of those, nearly 1.4 million were diagnosed with overweight, obesity, or severe obesity.

Despite the fact that 2.8 million young people monitored by Primary Care are in a healthy nutritional state, the overweight numbers are worrying. The SUS in the South region detected obesity in 13.13% of the adolescents monitored, the highest rate in the country. Then come the Southeast regions, with 11.48%; Midwest, with 10.91%; Northeast, with 8.25%; and North, with 7.4%. The South region is also the one with the highest number of young people in this age group with severe obesity. There are 4.33%, that is, almost 25 thousand teenagers.

According to the “Instruction for the care of overweight and obese children and adolescents within the scope of Primary Health Care”, overweight and obesity have become a reality in the lives and health of children and adolescents. Primary Care is the preferred gateway for welcoming and caring for these young people, with actions to promote adequate food and guidance on healthy lifestyle habits.

The “Protocol for the use of the food guide for the Brazilian population in the dietary guidance of people in adolescence” explains that, in this age group, there is lower consumption of fruits and vegetables and higher consumption of ultra-processed foods (such as instant noodles, sweet biscuits and snacks, sugary drinks, and baked and fried snacks), compared to adults and elderly people. Another common behavior at this stage of life is skipping breakfast.

The document also highlights that adolescence is an opportune window for interventions, since some patterns of behavior related to diet and life habits can be established, remaining in adulthood and directly affecting the health of these people.

The National Food and Nutrition Policy (PNAN) recognizes obesity as a public health problem. In this context, the Ministry of Health warns that some diseases were observed in older people, such as hypertension, heart disease and some types of cancer, but now affect young adults, adolescents and children. Healthy eating is one of the pillars to reduce these risks.

Physical activity

Physical activity is important for full human development and should be practiced at all stages of life and at different times, such as when moving from one place to another, during work or study, when performing household chores or during free time. . For more information, access the Physical Activity Guide for the Brazilian Population and follow the series of news published this week for obesity awareness and prevention.

Bianca Lima

Ministry of Health