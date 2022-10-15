Saúde participates in the World Congress of Cardiology and exposes SUS programs focused on heart care — CMIO(Brazil)

The 77th World Congress of Cardiology takes place from October 13 to 15, in Rio de Janeiro. This year, the Ministry of Health participates with a special exhibition, presenting the main programs of the Unified Health System (SUS), aimed at disease prevention and cardiovascular health care.

Along with the world event, the 77th Brazilian Congress of Cardiology is also being promoted, organized by the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC). The ceremonies bring together professionals from around the world, with more than 600 hours of content in three days.

Maria Fernanda Gonçalves, a medical student, highlights the dimensions of the SUS. “Our healthcare system is unique. No other country has something as big, as rich, as welcoming and with as many guidelines, as many laws as ours. So, having this stand of the Ministry of Health shows the greatness of the SUS to other countries”, she highlights.

“Most of the consultations in internships are with SUS patients, it is the majority of our population. So, from the moment I have information to help those who need it most, it makes all the difference. Having a space belonging to the SUS within a world congress means a lot”, reinforced Anna Beatriz Sanches, a medical student.

Among the programs promoted by Pasta are:

– Popular Pharmacy

It serves more than 20 million Brazilians, with more than 30 thousand accredited pharmacies in 4,397 municipalities. Between 2018 and June 2022, more than 21.5 billion medications were distributed to the population, including medications for the control of vascular diseases.

– Prevent Brazil

It is the current Primary Health Care (PHC) financing model, based on four criteria: weighted uptake, payment for performance, incentive for strategic actions and financial incentive based on population criteria. The main actions of the program are aimed at training professionals and managers through national and regional workshops, qualification of care – focus on hypertension and diabetes.

From January 2019 to July 2022, there were 104 million visits related to Systemic Arterial Hypertension (SAH), 46 million visits aimed at people with Diabetes Mellitus (DM) and 1.7 million electrocardiograms.

– Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) Care Line

The goal is to reduce the number of deaths by 15% by the end of 2023. The disease is the main cause of death in Brazil and funding actions, expansion of transfers and SAMU training are being developed to change this reality.

– QualiSUS Cardio

The objective of the program is to ensure that Brazilians have the best cardiovascular care in the Unified Health System and monitor the quality of these services and care based on the qualification parameters of high cardiovascular complexity, with:

. Realignment of values: Orthoses, Prostheses and Special Materials (OPME) in cardiovascular care;

. Realignment of Values: Selected Surgical and Inventionist Procedures;

. Quality strengthening program in cardiovascular care;

. Monitoring and evaluation.

– reborn

The objective is to integrate, qualify and expand care actions and services for children with congenital heart disease in the SUS. Considering the goals of the National Health Plan (PNS) 2020-2023 to increase the number of children born with congenital heart disease operated in the first year of life to 60%, this program was created.

He discussed the topics of training/training, technical support to the care network and the Congenital Heart Disease Care Line, scheduled until the end of 2022. Based on this initiative, SUS offers all kinds of necessary care to congenital heart disease patients, from prenatal care to specialized care.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health