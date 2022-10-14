Elimination of congenital syphilis will be the topic of a webinar this Friday (14) — Português (Brasil)

Challenges and opportunities for the elimination of congenital syphilis in Brazil. This is the theme of the webinar that the Ministry of Health will hold on Friday (14), starting at 9:30 am. The event is aimed at professionals, health managers and the general population, and takes place in allusion to the National Day to Combat Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis, remembered every third Saturday in October.

The expectation is to make the population aware of the importance of strengthening actions to fight syphilis in the country, seeking to eliminate congenital syphilis. The webinar is carried out by the Health Surveillance Secretariat, through the Department of Chronic Diseases and Sexually Transmitted Infections (DCCI/SVS/MS).

At the opening, the director of DCCI, Gerson Pereira;

The advisor to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Leandro Soares Sereno, participates with the theme “Vertical transmission of syphilis in the Americas”;

The general coordinator of Sexually Transmitted Infections at DCCI, Angelica Espinosa Miranda, participates with the theme “Vertical Transmission Certification Process in Brazil“;

The assistant coordinator of the São Paulo STI/AIDS State Program, Maria Clara Gianna, participates with the theme “Experience at the state level: São Paulo”; and

The coordinator of the Municipal STI/AIDS Program in Curitiba, Liza Bueno Rosso, participates with the theme “Experience at the municipal level: Curitiba”.

The debate will be coordinated by the director of the Department of Family Health (SAPS/MS), Renata Maria de Oliveira Costa, and by the general coordinator of Maternal and Child Health (SAPS/MS), Janini Selva Ginani.

The webinar can be followed at webinar.aids.gov.br. Further information can be requested by calling (61) 3315-7675 and 3315-7620.

Ministry of Health