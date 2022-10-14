sedentary behavior in the elderly can have serious health outcomes — Português (Brazil)

The practice of physical activities is beneficial at all stages of life, especially in the human aging process. According to the Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology of São Paulo (SBGG/SP), 20% of the diseases have a family genetic influence, but there is an influence of 50% of the lifestyle. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), in the elderly, sedentary behaviors are associated with the following outcomes:

Mortality from all causes;

Cardiovascular diseases;

Cancer;

Type 2 diabetes;

Arterial hypertension.

In this scenario, the Physical Activity Guide for the Brazilian Population, produced by the Ministry of Health, guides people of all ages about the practice of activities. Recommendations for seniors are:

At least 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity: breathing and heart rate will increase moderately;

Or at least 75 minutes a week of vigorous physical activity: breathing will be faster and heart rate will increase a lot;

It is possible to combine moderate and vigorous physical activities to reach the weekly recommendation;

Include muscle strengthening and balance activities in your routine, two to three times a week, on alternate days;

Reduce the time you spend sitting or lying down watching TV or using your cell phone;

For every hour of sedentary behavior, move for five minutes.

The guide explains that physical activity consists of a behavior that involves voluntary body movements, with energy expenditure above the resting level. Stretching, dancing, walking to the market, going up and down stairs, sweeping the house, gardening, walking a pet, and many other daily actions are considered physical activities.

The Physical Activity Guide also points out the benefits of practicing during aging:

It promotes human development and well-being, helping to enjoy a full life with better quality;

Improves socialization skills through participation in group activities;

Increases energy, disposition, autonomy and independence to carry out day-to-day activities;

Reduces tiredness during the day;

Improves ability to move and strengthens muscles and bones;

Reduces joint and back pain;

Improves posture and balance;

Reduces the risk of falls and injuries;

Improves the quality of sleep;

Improves self-esteem and self-image;

Helps to control body weight;

Reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression;

Helps in controlling high blood pressure;

Lowers cholesterol;

Improves lung health and circulation;

Helps in maintaining memory, attention, concentration, reasoning and focus;

Reduces risk for dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

If the person is unable to meet the frequency and time recommendations for physical activity, it is important to remember that any activity, whenever and wherever possible, is better than standing still. The habit is built little by little.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health