Ministry of Health launches 2022 National Organ and Tissue Donation Incentive Campaign — CMIO(Brazil)

With the theme “Love to overcome, love to start over”, the Ministry of Health launched, this Tuesday (27), the 2022 National Campaign to Encourage Organ and Tissue Donation. organ donation and health professionals who deal with this delicate situation for families and are important agents for this awareness. Brazil has the largest public transplant program in the world through the Unified Health System (SUS).

During the event, Elaiza Machado, 46, says that 8 years ago she lost her son in a tragic accident. William Machado was brain dead at age 19. From then on, his younger brother, Wellington Machado, asked his mother to authorize William’s organ donation. “I tell you this summary of the most painful story of my life, but today I am proud of that attitude. My son is a hero, even after his death, he helped six people to live ”, reports Elaiza, who also says that this act brought help to overcome the tragedy and wants other people to have this same awareness.

For Deputy Health Minister Bruno Dalcolmo, this date is a day to celebrate the renewal of life. “You cannot measure how blessed people can be after receiving a call knowing that they will have a new opportunity to live”, he points out. The substitute minister also reinforces that the country has the title of the largest public transplant program in the world, something that was built over decades with a lot of effort.

The launch marks National Organ Donation Day. The campaign will be broadcast on TV, radio, outdoor media in places with large circulation of people, on online portals, in addition to social networks. The campaign also shows the importance of talking and expressing the desire for the donation to the family members, who will be responsible for this decision. Currently, more than 59,000 people are in line waiting for an organ – this figure also counts people waiting for a cornea. In 2022 alone, on average, more than 45% of families did not agree with the donation.

Transparency

This Tuesday (27), the Ministry of Health also presented a tool for evaluating and visualizing data regarding the current scenario of the waiting list and organ transplants performed in 2022, with the aim of promoting greater awareness and also support for decisions about the donation of organs and bone marrow by the managers of the National Transplant System (SNT).

The panels contain information on the waiting list and on organ and bone marrow transplants performed during the year to date, with weekly updates. With the information on the waiting list, the public will be able to see the number of people waiting for an organ to perform the transplant on the last data compilation date. In the panel, it is possible to visualize the number of patients waiting by organ type and transplant modality.

According to the secretary of Specialized Health Care (SAES), Maíra Botelho, the information can contribute a lot to analyze the scenario of organ donation in Brazil. “When these data are analyzed together, they can reveal the importance of discussing as a family about each one’s desire to become an organ donor”. The secretary explains that this is due to the difference between the number of people waiting for an organ for transplantation and the number of procedures performed. “As more people are willing to donate, the chance of those waiting for an organ to be contemplated also increases”, highlights Maíra.

Organ donation and transplants in Brazil

Brazil is the second country in the world that performs the most transplants, which are guaranteed to the entire population through the SUS. In 2021, around 23,500 procedures were performed, of which around 4,800 were kidney transplants, 2,000 liver, 334 heart and 84 lung transplants, among others. The country has more than 600 authorized transplant hospitals.

Through QualiDOT, the National Transplant System Qualification Program, the Ministry of Health implemented the evaluation of criteria and indicators of the country’s transplant centers. The program consists of monitoring and evaluating organ and bone marrow transplant services, by monitoring qualitative and quantitative indicators and granting additional financial incentives for high-performance services.

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health