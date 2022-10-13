Brazilian Natural Medicine

Conitec recommends clinical management, medication and procedures for Systemic Sclerosis and Osteogenesis Imperfecta — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health approved the update of the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines for Systemic Sclerosis and the publication of the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Protocol. The documents were evaluated by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) and include recommendations for clinical conduct, medicines, products and procedures in the different evolutionary stages of health conditions. The information is contained in the 2nd edition of the Conitec Bulletin.

Updating the content is an ongoing process, with the review of scientific evidence on each topic, which ensures that treatments offered in the public health network are always based on current data.

Conitec also announced the expansion in the SUS of the use of the drug dapagliflozin for the treatment of chronic kidney disease using standard therapy. Among the benefits is a reduction in the risk of disease progression, kidney failure and mortality.

Chronic kidney disease is prevalent in Brazil and an important cause of morbidity and costs for health systems. The drug has already been incorporated into the SUS for the additional treatment of adult patients with heart failure and for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

