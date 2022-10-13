SUS Psychosocial Care Network offers care to people living with some type of mental disorder — CMIO(Brazil)

In order to provide care to the population, the Unified Health System (SUS) provides, through the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS), points of care for the care of people with mental disorders and/or problems resulting from the use of crack, alcohol and other drugs. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, almost one billion people – including 14% of the world‘s adolescents – live with some mental disorder, which is the main cause of disability.

On this World Mental Health Day, the Ministry of Health reinforces that the Psychosocial Care Network is composed of varied services and equipment. Each network component is integrated by different services and actions. All are equally important and complementary. Are they:

Basic Health Units (UBSs);

Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS);

Residential Therapeutic Services (SRT);

Reception Unit (UAs);

Multiprofessional Specialized Mental Health Care Teams (AMENT);

Street Office Teams;

Specialized Outpatient Services;

Specialized Reference Units in General Hospitals;

Hospitals Specialized in Psychiatry;

Mental Health Beds in Hospital.

Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS) are strategic services, mainly because they are open and community-based. Currently, Brazil has 2,800 CAPS enabled, distributed among 1,910 municipalities in all states and in the Federal District. SUS is also structuring and expanding a network of Specialized Multiprofessional Outpatient Clinics (AMENT), which already has 224 services enabled in Brazil.

To expand access to mental health care, the Ministry of Health launched new initiatives, such as:

Pilot project in the Federal District. The line will aim to welcome the person and provide guidance in order to prevent suicide and self-mutilation. The service will operate 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

Teleconsultation Project (telepsychiatry and teletherapy)

It seeks to assist the population regarding the impacts on mental health caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Developed in partnership with the Paulista Association for the Development of Medicine (SPDM), the objective is to expand care for people with mild mental disorders, through telemedicine resources. The service is being implemented and the services will be scheduled by the teams of the Basic Health Units (UBS).

Anxiety and Depression Care

The National Strategy for Strengthening Care for Anxiety and Depression (Mood Disorders) post-pandemic seeks to encourage the creation of 150 new outpatient services to care for children and adolescents with anxiety and depression. The regulation has already been published through Ordinance No. 1836/2022.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health