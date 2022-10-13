Brazilian Natural Medicine

Functioning of the blood and lymphatic system is the subject of a free course for health professionals — CMIO(Brazil)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 46 seconds ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







Health professionals and students have until December 1st to enroll for free in the course “Hemogram, Anemia and Lymphadenopathy”. With a total of 30 hours of classes, totally distance learning, this educational offer will be offered until December 15th on the UNA-SUS platform.

The training introduces participants to how to recognize the basic physiological and pathological features of the functioning of the blood and lymphatic systems, as well as their interrelationships and routine automated quantitative measurements for healthcare. The content was developed by the Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre (UNA-SUS/UFCSPA) and is offered through a partnership with the Ministry of Health‘s Department of Health Work and Education Management (SGTES/MS).

Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 46 seconds ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Remaining vacancies of the Health with Agent Program are announced — CMIO(Brazil)

6 mins ago

Patient perspective includes technologies for hemophilia A treatment; learn how to participate — CMIO(Brazil)

15 mins ago

Seminar on the resolution of judicial conflicts in health began this Monday (10) — CMIO(Brazil)

23 mins ago

Applications open for internship in the North region — CMIO(Brazil)

28 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.