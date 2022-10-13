Functioning of the blood and lymphatic system is the subject of a free course for health professionals — CMIO(Brazil)

Health professionals and students have until December 1st to enroll for free in the course “Hemogram, Anemia and Lymphadenopathy”. With a total of 30 hours of classes, totally distance learning, this educational offer will be offered until December 15th on the UNA-SUS platform.

The training introduces participants to how to recognize the basic physiological and pathological features of the functioning of the blood and lymphatic systems, as well as their interrelationships and routine automated quantitative measurements for healthcare. The content was developed by the Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre (UNA-SUS/UFCSPA) and is offered through a partnership with the Ministry of Health‘s Department of Health Work and Education Management (SGTES/MS).

