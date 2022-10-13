Remaining vacancies of the Health with Agent Program are announced — CMIO(Brazil)

The Health with Agent Program, the largest technical training initiative for health agents in the country, with around 200,000 participants in two training courses, has reached the stage of calling for the filling of remaining vacancies in the Technical Course for Community Health Agents. The training is offered in a blended format, with a workload of 1,275 hours and a minimum duration of 10 months.

The director of the Department of Health Education Management (SGTES/MS), Musa Morais, recalls that the classes began in August, covering the disciplines of the introductory and formative stages. “The contents taught in these two stages emphasized the importance of integrating actions between Community Health Agents and Endemic Combat Agents”, she points out.

The general coordinator of Educational Actions of the Department of Education Management (SGTES/MS), Adriana Fortaleza, says that the initiative enters a primordial stage. “In November, in addition to following the tutors’ guidelines, the agents will also be assisted and guided by the tutors, in person, in service. It will be a rich moment, with a lot of exchange of knowledge and construction of knowledge”, she highlights.

Musa Morais also highlights the agents’ enthusiasm for the Program, which aims to improve health indicators, quality and resolution of Primary Care services for Brazilians. “More important than the numbers, we have the satisfaction of knowing that the Program has contributed significantly to the training of agents. The students are excited and we believe that all this will be reflected in the transformation and improvement of the work practices developed by them throughout the country”, she adds.

For the Technical Course for Endemic Combat Agents, all 43,835 approved registrations had their registrations completed, with no reserve registration remaining.

Ministry of Health