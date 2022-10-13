Patient perspective includes technologies for hemophilia A treatment; learn how to participate — CMIO(Brazil)

Drugs for the treatment of hemophilia A are topics that receive applications for the Patient Perspective until the 20th of this month. Priority will be given to applications from patients who have had experience with the technologies mentioned below. Due to the public and age group, minors may be heard by the Plenary with the authorization of those responsible.

Emicizumab for the prophylactic treatment of adult and pediatric patients with moderate or severe hemophilia A with Factor VIII inhibitor antibodies, except those undergoing immunotolerance induction treatment.

Emicizumab for the prophylactic treatment of pediatric patients, aged 0 to 18 years, with moderate or severe hemophilia A, without Factor VIII inhibitor antibodies.

Alfalonoctocogue for the treatment of adults and adolescents (over 12 years) with hemophilia A, with Factor VIII inhibitor antibodies for the control and prevention of bleeding episodes and perioperative prophylaxis.

In hemophilia A, the most frequent clinical manifestation is musculoskeletal hemorrhage, which leads to episodes of bleeding in the joints. The Patient Perspective opens space for SUS users to share with the Plenary of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) experiences on technologies in assessment or related health conditions.

Ministry of Health