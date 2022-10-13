Seminar on the resolution of judicial conflicts in health began this Monday (10) — CMIO(Brazil)

This Monday (10) the National Seminar on Alternative Methods of Conflict Resolution in Health Judicialization began. The event aims to discuss the main Alternative Conflict Resolution Methods (MARC), such as conciliation, mediation, arbitration and direct negotiation, with their strengths and limitations for the effectiveness of extrajudicial conflict resolution. The meetings always take place on Mondays, from October 10 to November 14, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm. All tables will be streamed on Youtube. To participate, registration is not required.

MARCs can be one of the possible ways to deal with legal demands in health, as well as guarantee the effectiveness of the principle of access to justice in a more rational way. The first roundtable had as speakers Sueli Miyuki Yamauti, from the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and Natalia Pires de Vasconcelos, from the Institute of Teaching and Research (Insper). The debate brought strategies for conflict resolution in health lawsuits as a theme.

The seminar is held by the Department of Demand Management in Judicialization in Health (DJUD), of the Ministry of Health, and the Sergio Arouca National School of Public Health, of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

Check out the full seminar schedule:

. Day 1 (10/10) – Roundtable: Strategies for conflict resolution in health lawsuits

. Day 2 (10/17) – Roundtable: Mapping of legislative aspects and experiences of alternative methods for resolving judicial disputes

. Day 3 (24/10) – Roundtable: The role of the judiciary and strategies for extrajudicial conflict resolution

. Day 4 (10/31) – Roundtable: The role of the Public Ministry and strategies for extrajudicial conflict resolution

. Day 5 (07/11) – Roundtable: The role of the Public Defender’s Office and strategies for extrajudicial conflict resolution

. Day 6 (11/14) – Roundtable: Alternative Conflict Resolution Methods in the Ministry of Health

