Applications open for internship in the North region — CMIO(Brazil)

Applications are now open for the selective process of internship and residency in service to riverside populations, in the North region of Brazil. There are up to 22 vacancies per month, from January to October 2023, in the areas of medicine, nursing, physical education, physiotherapy, biomedicine, dentistry, nutrition and psychology.

The internship will last 30 days and those selected will follow the activities of the Basic River Family Health Units (UBSF) and the Riverside Family Health teams (eSFR). Applications close on October 30th.

Of the available places, up to 15 will be for residents enrolled in residency programs accredited by the National Commission for Medical Residency (CNRM) and National Commission for Multiprofessional Health Residencies (CNRMS); and up to seven for graduates of residency programs with the same qualification.

Those selected will receive a grant to help with accommodation, local transport and food expenses, in the amount of R$ 4,200 for residents and R$ 7,000 for graduates of residency programs. The action is part of the Residency Project, a joint action between the Ministry of Health and Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

Information about the selection process and details of vacancies are available in the announcement.

Application form for resident vacancies

Application form for the vacancies of graduates professionals

Gracielle Marques

Ministry of Health