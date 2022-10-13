Ongoing registration for the Child’s Booklet ends on October 31 — CMIO(Brazil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

Secondary and higher-level health professionals working in Primary Health Care have until October 31 to register for the course Children’s Handbook: Intersectoral tool to promote comprehensive child health care. With a total of 30 class hours, the content is available in distance learning format.

During the training, participants learn more about the important instrument for recording information for monitoring the child’s growth and development in routine consultations. The use of the booklet favors dialogue between health professionals, social assistance, education and families, helping the work process of the teams to promote comprehensive care for children’s health in Primary Health Care.

The educational offer is free of charge and was planned by the Ministry of Health‘s Department of Health Work and Education Management (SGTES/MS), in partnership with the Federal University of Maranhão. The content is available on the UNA-SUS platform.

