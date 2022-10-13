Rebrats formalizes the entry of new members and reaches 100 Health Technology Assessment Centers — CMIO(Brazil)

The Brazilian Health Technology Assessment Network (Rebrats) approved the creation of 14 new Health Technology Assessment Centers (NATS), totaling 100 centers in the country. Most of the new members are in the Northeast region, in a list made up of university hospitals and state and municipal health departments.

The nuclei are structures that bring together, within a public or private non-profit institution, resources and professionals with technical competence to develop, promote and execute the Health Technology Assessment (HTA). Rebrats is a strategy to enable the elaboration and dissemination of priority evaluation studies for the Brazilian health system, contributing to training and continuing education in the area.

After creation, the NATS go through the information gathering process that will map the technical capacity. This work, carried out by the Executive Secretariat of the network, with support from the Department of Management and Incorporation of Technologies in Health (SCTIE/MS), allows understanding the levels of technical competence of the centers and, thus, the elaboration of studies and planning of actions. promotion and training in the field of Health Technology Assessment (HTA).

The Health Technology Assessment Centers develop the following activities:

Promotion of actions aimed at the technical training of institutions for inclusion in Rebrats;

Fostering the training of students to work in teaching and research activities aimed at the Assessment of Health Technologies;

Development of actions for permanent education and training of professionals and technicians in the health area to prepare HTA studies;

Encouragement and production of research, studies and systematic reviews aimed at the use of scientific evidence in decision making;

Participation in the review of clinical guidelines, in line with the needs of the SUS;

Promotion of health technology assessment in health services; and

Fostering the articulation between teaching and service in the area of ​​health technology assessment and evidence-based health.

CLICK HERE and find out who are the NATS linked to the network.

CLICK HERE and learn about the NATS classification – criteria and results.

Ministry of Health