Brazilian Natural Medicine

Course prepares professionals to monitor the stages of a child’s life — CMIO(Brazil)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







The care of children in early childhood is one of the tasks of Primary Health Care. To deepen the knowledge of professionals in the area on topics such as home visits, monitoring of growth and development, immunizations and the child’s handbook, the Ministry of Health offers the course Attention to Child Health: growth and development – self-instructional.

With a workload of 30 class hours, registration is free and indefinitely. Although the educational offer is aimed at pediatricians, professionals who make up the Family Health teams and/or the Family Health Support Center can also benefit from the content.

The course was planned by the Ministry of Health‘s Department of Health Work and Education Management (SGTES/MS), in partnership with the Federal University of Maranhão. The content is available on the AVASUS platform.

set of actions

Primary Health Care (PHC) is the first level of health care and is characterized by a set of health actions, at the individual and collective level, covering health promotion and protection, disease prevention, diagnosis , treatment, rehabilitation, harm reduction and health maintenance with the aim of developing comprehensive care that positively impacts the health situation of communities.

It is the main gateway to the SUS and the communication center with the entire SUS Care Network, and should be guided by the principles of universality, accessibility, continuity of care, comprehensive care, accountability, humanization and equity.

Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Course prepares professionals to ensure patient safety — CMIO(Brazil)

14 mins ago

Course on prevention and control of childhood obesity in Primary Care is open for enrollment — CMIO(Brazil)

49 mins ago

Educational Offers on Combating Obesity Are Open for Enrollment — CMIO(Brazil)

59 mins ago

Extended the deadline for the public call for education actions in epidemiology and biostatistics in HTA — CMIO(Brazil)

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.