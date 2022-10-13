Course prepares professionals to monitor the stages of a child’s life — CMIO(Brazil)

The care of children in early childhood is one of the tasks of Primary Health Care. To deepen the knowledge of professionals in the area on topics such as home visits, monitoring of growth and development, immunizations and the child’s handbook, the Ministry of Health offers the course Attention to Child Health: growth and development – self-instructional.

With a workload of 30 class hours, registration is free and indefinitely. Although the educational offer is aimed at pediatricians, professionals who make up the Family Health teams and/or the Family Health Support Center can also benefit from the content.

The course was planned by the Ministry of Health‘s Department of Health Work and Education Management (SGTES/MS), in partnership with the Federal University of Maranhão. The content is available on the AVASUS platform.

set of actions

Primary Health Care (PHC) is the first level of health care and is characterized by a set of health actions, at the individual and collective level, covering health promotion and protection, disease prevention, diagnosis , treatment, rehabilitation, harm reduction and health maintenance with the aim of developing comprehensive care that positively impacts the health situation of communities.

It is the main gateway to the SUS and the communication center with the entire SUS Care Network, and should be guided by the principles of universality, accessibility, continuity of care, comprehensive care, accountability, humanization and equity.

Ministry of Health