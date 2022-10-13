Brazilian Natural Medicine

Course prepares professionals to ensure patient safety — CMIO(Brazil)

Patient safety is part of the work guidelines of the main international health organizations. In Brazil, it gained visibility due to the National Program for Patient Safety, of the Ministry of Health, and was included in the National Policy of Primary Care.

To bring more evidence about the content and train professionals, Pasta offers the Patient Safety training in Primary Health Care. Course participants have the opportunity to understand safety culture, human factors and systems thinking, as issues related to the approach to patient safety in PHC.

Students are made aware of the importance of content in the work process, are familiar with safety tools and their applicability, in addition to understanding the goals of the National Patient Safety Program (PNSP).

In addition, they are advised that patient insecurity is a worldwide public health problem and must be addressed to reduce adverse events caused during the care process, wherever they occur.

The course serves those who work at the starting point of the health care network. With a total of 25 class hours, it is available on the UniverSUS Brasil platform. Applications are open until December 18 of this year and it is not necessary to go through the selection process.

Ministry of Health



