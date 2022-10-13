Course on prevention and control of childhood obesity in Primary Care is open for enrollment — CMIO(Brazil)

Overweight and childhood obesity are advancing in Brazil and worldwide. The Primary Care of the Unified Health System (SUS) generates data through food and nutrition surveillance, and shows that the disease in children is an emerging and priority public health problem.

In this context, the Ministry of Health offers the course “Child Obesity: A global view of prevention and control in Primary Care”. The training, available on the AVASUS platform, prepares professionals in the area to contribute to the prevention and control of childhood obesity in the country.

With a workload of 40 hours, registration is open indefinitely. Interested professionals must access the virtual learning environment and register for participation. There is no need to go through the selection process.

From the harmful repercussions to health caused by childhood obesity, the consequences and complications throughout life, the burden of treatment costs and the role of Primary Care teams in the implementation of intersectoral and multidisciplinary actions, it is necessary to support professionals with constant training.

Ministry of Health