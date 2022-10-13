Educational Offers on Combating Obesity Are Open for Enrollment — CMIO(Brazil)

To address and address the problem of overweight and obesity, both in adults and children, health professionals need to seek training frequently. The Ministry of Health offers several free opportunities in the distance education modality. Professionals in the area must access the virtual learning environments and register for participation. It is not necessary to go through the selection process.

Four courses are available on the UNA-SUS platform:

This educational offer shares actions to promote healthy eating to face overweight and obesity, which can be incorporated into the work process of Primary Health Care. Registration for this training is open and can be done until June 30 of the next year. The workload is 30 hours.

The student of this course understands the importance of promoting adequate and healthy food for children and adolescents. Applications are open until November 30th and the workload is also 30 hours.

The importance of promoting adequate and healthy nutrition during pregnancy, as well as the development of individual and collective actions for the prevention and control of overweight and obesity during the gestational period. This is the content of the training with open enrollment until June 30 of the next year and the workload is 30 hours.

The issue of overweight and obesity as a relevant multifactorial issue to be addressed in Primary Care is highlighted in this educational offer. The participant is able to identify the main tools for food and nutrition assessment, diagnosis and monitoring. At the end, the student will be able to identify recommendations for food and meal choices, in the composition of an adequate and healthy diet. With a total of 30 class hours, applications will be accepted until June 30th.

Ministry of Health