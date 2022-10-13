Extended the deadline for the public call for education actions in epidemiology and biostatistics in HTA — CMIO(Brazil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

Extended the deadline for the public call for education actions in epidemiology and biostatistics in HTA

The public call opened by the Ministry of Health to capture actions and continuing education in epidemiology and biostatistics for the assessment of health technologies (HTA) was extended until November 10th. Public and private institutions, national and international, with technical qualifications and operational capacity to develop extension and specialization courses on the subject can submit proposals.

The submission of proposals must be carried out by completing the form completely and sending it to the address rebrats@saude.gov.br, with the subject “Public call for the creation of a register of proposals for epidemiology and biostatistics courses”, together with the other requested documents .

Click here and access the participation form.

