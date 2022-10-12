Ministry of Health promotes an act of vaccination against poliomyelitis and multi-vaccination this Wednesday (12), in Aparecida/SP — CMIO(Brazil)

In order to keep the immunization of children, adolescents and the general population up to date, the Ministry of Health promotes, this Wednesday (12), an act of vaccination against poliomyelitis and multivaccination at the Basic Health Unit (UBS) of the center from the city of Aparecida, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, starting at 9 am. The event is attended by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

During the action, the population under 15 will have access to vaccines:

Hepatitis A and B;

Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B);

Pneumococcal 10 valent;

VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine);

HRV (Human Rotavirus Vaccine);

Meningococcal C (conjugated);

VOP (Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine);

Yellow fever;

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella);

Tetraviral (measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox);

DTP (triple bacterial);

Varicella;

quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus);

Adult double (diphtheria and tetanus);

Covid-19.

All immunizers that are part of the National Immunization Program (PNI) are safe and are approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

More than 18 million doses of polio vaccine were distributed and made available to the target population. In the National Multivaccination Campaign, 8 million doses of various immunizing agents were applied throughout the country. For the state of São Paulo there were more than 1.2 million doses.

So far, in the state of São Paulo, 59.2% of children under 4 years of age have already been vaccinated against polio. Throughout Brazil, immunization is 62.5%. All vaccines that make up the National Vaccination Calendar are available throughout the year.

Strategy

For the polio vaccination schedule, the target group is children under five years of age, and children under one year of age should be vaccinated according to the vaccination status found for the primary schedule (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine – VIP). Children aged one to four years will be immunized indiscriminately with the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), provided that they have already received three doses of the VIP vaccine, in the basic scheme.

Multivaccination is a strategy where vaccines from the National Vaccination Calendar are offered to the target population. The objective is to make it easier for parents or guardians to go to the health service to update the vaccines for children and adolescents.

Vaccination updates increase protection against vaccine-preventable diseases, preventing outbreaks and hospitalizations, sequelae, rehabilitation treatments and deaths. National mobilization is a method adopted by the Ministry of Health and carried out successfully since 1980.

Service

Polio vaccination action and multi-vaccination

Location: Basic Health Unit (UBS) of Aparecida – Rua Padre Claro Monteiro, 179, Center – Aparecida/SP

Date: October 12 (Wednesday)

Time: 9 hours

Ministry of Health