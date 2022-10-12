Prompt diagnosis and treatment are critical for joint pain management — Português (Brasil)

Characterized by symptoms such as pain, swelling, heat and redness, rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic disease of the joints (joints) with an unknown cause. On this World Rheumatoid Arthritis Day, the Ministry of Health warns that inflammation is caused by changes in the immune system or an infectious condition and affects twice as many women as men. The most affected joints are the hands, feet, wrists, elbows, knees and ankles. Inflamed sites cause morning stiffness and fatigue. With the progression of the disease, there is destruction of articular cartilage and patients may develop deformities and inability to carry out their daily and professional activities.

According to the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology, other organs or tissues such as skin, nails, muscles, kidneys, heart, lungs, nervous system, eyes and blood may show changes. This occurs, however, less frequently. The so-called Felty Syndrome (enlarged spleen, lymph nodes and drop in white blood cells in a patient with the chronic form of RA) can also occur.

The diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis is made when at least four of the following criteria have been present for at least six weeks:

joint stiffness in the morning, lasting at least one hour;

arthritis in at least three joint areas;

arthritis of the joints of the hands, wrists, the joint between the fingers and between the fingers and the hand;

symmetrical arthritis (eg, left and right wrist);

presence of rheumatoid nodules;

presence of Rheumatoid Factor in the blood;

radiographic changes in hands and wrists.

Diagnosis, together with prompt initiation of treatment, is critical for controlling disease activity, preventing functional disability and joint damage, and returning to a normal lifestyle as quickly as possible. This was the case of environmental scientist Mariana Rabello, 27, who discovered the disease at 17.

“I only found out because I woke up very early to go to school and at that time I felt a lot of pain in the joints of my hands specifically. I went to the doctor and started treatment. The pain improved, but I did not continue. After a while, the pain got worse, moving to the knee, then to the ankles, and it got worse and worse. One day, I woke up and couldn’t get out of bed. I was wrong not to continue the treatment there at the beginning, I took my body to the limit. Today the disease is under control”, he explains.

Treatment varies according to the stage of the disease, its activity and severity, and can be medicated and/or non-drug. It is important to emphasize that physical therapy and occupational therapy help the patient to continue performing the tasks of daily living. Physical conditioning, involving aerobic activity, resistance exercises, stretching and relaxation should be stimulated, observing the tolerance criteria of each patient.

in SUS

The care for people with rheumatoid arthritis in the Unified Health System is carried out in a comprehensive and comprehensive way, at all levels of care, such as in primary care, where clinical care is offered in a multiprofessional team, including reception, evaluation of clinical history and investigation with laboratory and imaging tests, in addition to treatment with integrative and complementary practices, drug and non-drug analgesia, physical therapy care, occupational therapy, psychologist and nutritionist.

In specialized care, consultations with a rheumatologist and other health professionals are available, in addition to physical rehabilitation, assisting the patient in an integral way, encompassing actions and services of health promotion and protection, disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, reduction damage and health maintenance.

Marco Guimarães

Ministry of Health