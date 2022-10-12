Brazilian Natural Medicine

Ministry of Health publishes new editions of the Siops Newsletter — CMIO(Brazil)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







The Ministry of Health released the 5th and 6th edition of the Siops Newsletter. The documents, prepared by the Department of Health Economics, Investment and Performance (SE/MS) in partnership with the Ministry of Health Publishing House (SE/MS), provide information on the status of data approval in the Public Budget Information System in (Siops) of Brazilian states and municipalities.

The 5th edition contains data for the 6th quarter of 2021. The 6th edition, in addition to updating the data, provides instructions and guidelines on how to operate and fill in the data for the year 2022.

Siops

The Information System on Public Health Budgets (Siops) is an instrument for public health management, being mandatory for the Union, states, Federal District and municipalities. Those who do not declare health expenditures by SIOPS may be subject to measures such as suspension of funds.

Report card

The Siops Newsletter is a quarterly publication of the Department of Health Economics, Investment and Performance (SE/MS) for the dissemination of technical information contained in the system. The journal is a transparency tool, through which information regarding the situation and execution of the budget by Brazilian states and municipalities is published.

The bulletin provides an overview of the transmission of data from the state and municipal spheres to Siops, showing municipalities suspended during the related period, in addition to those that did not apply the constitutional minimum, those that corrected the data and also the federated entities with pending approval. .

Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Ministry of Health promotes an act of vaccination against poliomyelitis and multi-vaccination this Wednesday (12), in Aparecida/SP — CMIO(Brazil)

3 hours ago

Prompt diagnosis and treatment are critical for joint pain management — Português (Brasil)

3 hours ago

Note of clarification

4 hours ago

two courses for professionals working in primary care are open for enrollment — CMIO(Brazil)

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.