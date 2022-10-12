Ministry of Health publishes new editions of the Siops Newsletter — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health released the 5th and 6th edition of the Siops Newsletter. The documents, prepared by the Department of Health Economics, Investment and Performance (SE/MS) in partnership with the Ministry of Health Publishing House (SE/MS), provide information on the status of data approval in the Public Budget Information System in (Siops) of Brazilian states and municipalities.

The 5th edition contains data for the 6th quarter of 2021. The 6th edition, in addition to updating the data, provides instructions and guidelines on how to operate and fill in the data for the year 2022.

Siops

The Information System on Public Health Budgets (Siops) is an instrument for public health management, being mandatory for the Union, states, Federal District and municipalities. Those who do not declare health expenditures by SIOPS may be subject to measures such as suspension of funds.

Report card

The Siops Newsletter is a quarterly publication of the Department of Health Economics, Investment and Performance (SE/MS) for the dissemination of technical information contained in the system. The journal is a transparency tool, through which information regarding the situation and execution of the budget by Brazilian states and municipalities is published.

The bulletin provides an overview of the transmission of data from the state and municipal spheres to Siops, showing municipalities suspended during the related period, in addition to those that did not apply the constitutional minimum, those that corrected the data and also the federated entities with pending approval. .

Ministry of Health