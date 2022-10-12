two courses for professionals working in primary care are open for enrollment — CMIO(Brazil)

In the month in which the breast cancer awareness, prevention and early diagnosis campaign takes place, the Ministry of Health reinforces the dissemination of educational offers related to the topic. These are free online courses for healthcare professionals.

The courses “Common Clinical Situations in Primary Health Care II – Nursing” and “Common Clinical Situations in Primary Health Care II – Medicine” are available on the UNA-SUS platform, through a partnership with the Federal University of Pelotas.

Enrollments can be made until January 31 of the next year. With 45 class hours each, the training is mainly aimed at nurses and doctors who work in Primary Care, respectively.

The qualifications propose to qualify the approach to women in the prevention of cervical and breast cancer, in low-risk prenatal care, in the climacteric and in the puerperium.

Ministry of Health