Ministry of Health launches thematic bulletin on the health of the elderly — CMIO(Brazil)

Due to the International Day of the Elderly and the National Day of the Elderly, the Ministry of Health launched the new edition of the Thematic Bulletin of the Library. With the theme “health of the elderly”, the work also offers access to other related publications.

The bulletin is produced monthly and provides information of public utility on specific health care. Among the topics covered in the October special issue are:

– The Demographic and Epidemiological Transition in Brazil;
Health Handbook for the Elderly as a Tool for Multidimensional Assessment;
– Healthy Aging;
– Prevention of Falls in Elderly People; and
– Physical Activity for the Elderly.

The document reinforces that the elderly should regularly visit the health service for periodic examinations and vaccine updates.

