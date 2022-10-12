Learn how to prevent hantavirus, a disease caused by wild rodents — Português (Brasil)

Hantavirus is an acute viral zoonosis, whose infection in humans, in Brazil, presents itself in the form of Hantavirus Cardiopulmonary Syndrome. Only in 2022, until the month of September, 22 cases of hantavirus were registered in Brazil, with ten confirmed deaths. A peculiar case is that of Santa Catarina, which recently presented a phenomenon known as ratade, characterized by the increase in the number of wild rats in a given area, generating overpopulation.

This occurs mainly during the flowering (every 10, 20 or more years) of certain species of bamboo, popularly known as taquaras. The excessive increase in these animals can cause significant damage, destroying crops, contaminating stored grains and spreading diseases, especially hantavirus, which, in the state, has already recorded eight confirmed cases and four deaths in 2022.

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with Fiocruz and the Health Department of Paraná, is supporting the Health Department of Santa Catarina in the actions of ecoepidemiological surveillance and capture of wild rodents. The objective is to correctly identify the rodents involved and verify their positivity in relation to hantavirus, providing a better understanding of the wild cycle of hantavirus in the region, helping in monitoring and prevention, in addition to increasing the number of professionals trained to deal with the disease.

The wild rodents known as wood mouse and rice mouse (Akodon sp. and Oligoryzomys sp., respectively) are hantavirus reservoirs and differ from those most frequently found in urban environments because they are small (the adult male reaches 25 grams) and live close to crops, mainly grain.

about the disease

The disease can cause Hantavirus Cardiopulmonary Syndrome (HCPS). It is an acute viral zoonosis caused by an RNA virus, belonging to the Hantaviridae family and Orthohantavirus genus. Human infection occurs mainly by inhalation of aerosols in the form of dust generated by sweeping, formed from the urine, feces and saliva of infected rodents. Other forms of transmission are skin abrasions or rodent bites, contact of the virus with the conjunctival mucosa, mouth or nose via hands contaminated with rodent excreta.

From contact with the virus, about 1 to 5 weeks on average, in the initial phase, the most common symptoms are fever, joint pain, headache, lower back and abdominal pain, nausea, fever and vomiting. When it reaches the cardiopulmonary phase, it is common for the person to experience fever, difficulty breathing, breathing speed up, intensity of heartbeat, dry cough and low blood pressure. In this phase, it is also possible to develop noncardiogenic pulmonary edema, with the patient progressing to acute respiratory failure and circulatory shock. Therefore, if you present signs and symptoms suggestive of hantavirus, you should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Diagnosis

The diagnosis is made by serology in laboratory tests and are available in the public network of laboratories. The Ministry of Health provides the necessary kits for serological tests. The most common method is the ELISA-IgM, which identifies specific antibodies against hantavirus in organ fragments. RT-PCR, on the other hand, is useful to identify the virus and its genotype, and is considered a complementary test for research purposes.

Sample collection should be performed soon after the diagnosis is suspected, as the appearance of IgM class antibodies occurs concomitantly with the onset of symptoms and remains in the circulation until about 60 days after the onset of signs. When in a single sample it is not possible to define the diagnosis, the collection should be repeated and a second serology should be performed only in situations in which the patient presents clinical manifestations strongly compatible with SCPH and if the first sample was collected in the first days of the disease.

If necessary, tests are carried out for differential diagnosis, since some signs and symptoms are confused with those of other diseases, such as flu syndromes, Covid-19, septicemia, leptospirosis, respiratory diseases, atypical pneumonia, dengue and hemorrhagic fever of viral etiology. .

Treatment

There is no specific treatment. Supportive therapeutic measures are recommended, provided on a case-by-case basis by a professional physician. As it is an acute and fast-evolving disease, it is immediately mandatory to notify, and therefore must be communicated within 24 hours, both to the municipal and state Health Departments and to the Ministry of Health, through the Department of Health. Health Surveillance (SVS).

Professionals who may be exposed, such as rural workers and health professionals who carry out investigations looking for the probable site of infection, should use personal protective equipment, such as a pff3 mask, glove, apron and goggles. The prevention of hantavirus disease is based on the use of measures that prevent human contact with wild rodents and their excreta (feces, urine and saliva).

Control measures must contain actions such as, for example, clearing the land around the house, giving adequate disposal to existing debris, keeping food stored in closed and rodent-proof containers, in addition to other measures that prevent human interaction. and wild rodents, in places where the presence of these animals is known. Avoid handling rodents, even dead ones. If this is necessary, it is important to wear rubber gloves and wash your hands immediately afterwards.

